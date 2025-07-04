Hegseth unilaterally suspends military aid shipments to Ukraine - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth independently halted shipments of military aid to Ukraine, according to three congressional aides and a former U.S. official familiar with the situation, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

It was the third time Hegseth on his own has stopped shipments of aid to Ukraine, the sources said.

In the two previous cases, in February and in May, his actions were reversed days later.

The Defense Department held up a shipment of U.S. weapons for Ukraine this week over what officials said were concerns about its low stockpiles. But an analysis by senior military officers found that the aid package would not jeopardize the American military’s own ammunition supplies, according to three U.S. officials.

The move to halt the weapons shipment blindsided the State Department, members of Congress, officials in Kyiv and European allies, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

