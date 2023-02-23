Helicopter carrying Iranian sport & youths minister crashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The helicopter carrying Iranian Minister of Sport and Youths Seyed Hamid Sajjadi Hazaveh has crashed while landing in the southern city of Baft, News.az reports citing the IRNA agency.

According to the agency, the helicopter lost control during the landing.

The minister was in stable condition and along with other passengers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hazaveh has been the minister since August 25, 2021.

News.Az