Helicopter crashes into field on Isle of Wight -VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images
A helicopter crashed into a field near the seaside town of Ventnor on Britain’s Isle of Wight on Monday morning, police reported.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were alerted at 9:24 a.m. (0824 GMT) after receiving reports of the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
A critical care team, including a doctor and a specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were on board or whether there were any injuries.