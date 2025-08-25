Helicopter crashes into field on Isle of Wight -VIDEO

A helicopter crashed into a field near the seaside town of Ventnor on Britain’s Isle of Wight on Monday morning, police reported.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were alerted at 9:24 a.m. (0824 GMT) after receiving reports of the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A critical care team, including a doctor and a specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were on board or whether there were any injuries.

