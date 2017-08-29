Helicopter involved in extinguishing forest fire in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry’s Crisis Management Center received information that a fire broke out in the forest zone surrounding Khachmaz village of Oghuz district and Duruja and Tikanli villages of Gabala district ton Aug. 28.



Forces of the State Fire Service, the Civil Defense Troops, the ministry’s north-west Regional Center, as well as a helicopter of the Aviation Unit are involved in putting out the fire.



Forest trees and shrubs in Duruja village burned in an area of 1 ha. The fire was localized at 08:53pm local time. Firefighting efforts are underway.



Further information will be provided.

