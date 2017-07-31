Herbert Salber to leave post of EU special representative in mid-August

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Herbert Salber will resign on August 15, Report informs citing press service of the diplomat.

H.Salber will be appointed to the post of Ambassador of Germany in one of the EU countries.

He was appointed to the post of EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia on July 8, 2014.

News.Az

