Heydar Aliyev Center hosts conference on “Benefits of hosting major sports events - 2018”

An international conference on “Benefits of hosting major sports events - 2018” has been held at Heydar Aliyev Center.

The event was co-organized by Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) and Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, AzerTag reports.

Representatives of government bodies, business and service companies, as well as high-ranking officials from Sochi Grand Prix and journalists participated in the international conference, which was organized for the first time in the CIS and in the whole region.

In her remarks, Nigar Arpadarai, Head of Marketing and Communications Department at Baku City Circuit, underlined the importance of the conference and pointed out its contribution to the development of business in Azerbaijan.

Addressing the conference, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov highlighted the works done in the sphere of development of sports in Azerbaijan, noting that Azerbaijan has rich experience in hosting major sporting events.

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev emphasized the tourism potential of Azerbaijan and the contribution of international events to the development of this sphere.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1 Group Chase Carey noted that the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan is different from other kind of sport events in terms of its high interest and excellent organization. He also spoke of general goals and future trends of Formula 1.

Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines Eldar Hajiyev highlighted the opportunities of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, speaking about the benefits of hosting international sports event, the positive results of the large-scale competitions and the state of the business ready for it.

The conference then continued with panel discussions.

