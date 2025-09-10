Heydar Aliyev Foundation inks memo with Vatican Apostolic Library and Apostolic Archive

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and the Vatican Apostolic Library and Apostolic Archive.

The memorandum was signed by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Archbishop Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi, head of the Apostolic Library and Archive, News.Az reports, citing the foundation.

The purpose of the document is to promote direct cooperation and experience exchange in the fields of science and research, as well as to facilitate the study, preservation, and digitization of documents related to Azerbaijani history held in the Vatican archives.

Established in 1475, the Vatican Apostolic Library is considered one of the oldest and most prestigious scientific centers in the world. Its rich collection includes rare manuscripts, incunabula, ancient maps, and valuable publications in various languages, accessible only to specialized researchers. The Vatican Apostolic Archive, separated from the library in 1612 by order of Pope Paul V to become an independent institution, preserves centuries of diplomatic correspondence, papal decrees, administrative records, and other official documents of the Holy See. The archive is recognized today as one of the most significant historical sources for researchers worldwide.

News.Az