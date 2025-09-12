Historical outcomes of COP29 in Baku highlighted at int’l forum in Prague

As part of his visit to the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev took part in the forum "Building a Resilient Future in a Changing Climate" organized by Finland’s 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship in Prague.

The deputy minister also held several bilateral meetings in Prague, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Addressing the event, Yalchin Rafiyev highlighted the historical outcomes of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Azerbaijan, the decisions adopted and their contribution to the process of combating climate change. He shared his views on the possible role of the OSCE as a regional security organization in the climate change process.

During the visit, Yalchin Rafiyev also met with Jan Marian, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, and Ambassador Vesa Häkkinen, Finland's Permanent Representative to the OSCE and Chair of the Permanent Council.

During the meeting with Jan Marian, the sides exchanged views on cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic within multilateral platforms, combating climate change and the COP process, and preparations for COP30.

