Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP29 venue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is currently underway in Baku.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, visited the COP29 event and toured the Azerbaijan pavilion, News.Az reports.COP29, being held at the Baku Olympic Stadium from November 11 to 22, 2024, is the largest event Azerbaijan has ever hosted and the first such event in the region.The World Leaders Climate Action Summit, the highest-level event of COP29, will take place on November 12-13, 2024.

News.Az