Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2 million passengers for Jan-Aug 2017

Over Jan-Aug 2017 the Heydar Aliyev International Airport served about 2.2 million passengers, which is 30% more than for the previous years.

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) reports that during this period AZAL carried 1.25 million passengers, 329,000 of whom were carried on domestic flights, Fineko/abc.az reports.

“85% of passengers were carried by international flights. 49.6% of the total international traffic of the airport accounted for Azerbaijan Airlines, 50.4% - foreign air carriers. Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves 29 airlines on 53 destinations. Seven airlines - IrAero, Jazeera Airways, ZagrosJet, Pegas Fly, Kish Air, Nordwind Airlines and Wataniya Airlines launched flights starting from the summer of this year,” AZAL informed.

Starting from September this year Azerbaijan’s first low-cost airline Buta Airways will launch its flights.

