Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli command post

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Hezbollah has reported carrying out a series of attacks on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon, targeting areas near Biyyada and Rashaf.

In statements shared by Lebanon’s National News Agency, Hezbollah said it hit Israeli forces travelling on a road near Biyyada, as well as an Israeli command post in the town, News.Az reports, citing AL Jazeera.

In Rashaf, Hezbollah said it targeted a group of Israeli soldiers and vehicles.

Earlier, as we reported, Israel’s military said three soldiers were wounded by Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks in northern Israel and an Israeli-occupied part of southern Lebanon.

News.Az