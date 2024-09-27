Hezbollah claims projectile strikes on Israel’s Tiberias

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shiite party, has announced that it has conducted projectile strikes on the town of Tiberias in northern Israel.

The movement said that the attack was carried out "in order to protect Lebanon and its people" in response to Israeli actions. There was no information about the attack’s consequences, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Earlier, the Israeli army press service reported air raid alarms in Tiberias and its vicinity going off twice this morning.Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.Against this background, tensions began to rise on the Lebanese-Israeli border. Since October 8, 2023, ongoing cross-border strikes on Israel from Lebanon’s territory have prompted return fire from Israeli forces, who, according to military reports, are targeting Hezbollah facilities. To date, approximately 80,000 people have been evacuated from northern Israel.

News.Az