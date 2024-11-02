Hezbollah claims to have fired rockets at intelligence base near Tel Aviv

Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group has claimed it had launched rockets at an Israeli intelligence base near Tel Aviv in the early hours of Saturday.

At 2:30 AM (00:30 GMT) militants "fired a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit in the suburbs of Tel Aviv" the Iran-backed group said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Hezbollah and Israel exchanged cross-border fire for nearly a year after Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war, before Israel ramped up the conflict on September 23.The militant group frequently claims to have fired rockets at Israeli bases or urban areas in Israeli territory, and has several times claimed the targeting of Glilot.It also said it had fired rocket salvos on Saturday morning at areas in the north of Israel, in particular at the city of Safed, another repeat target.The Israeli military said on Saturday that sirens were activated following the arrival of "suspicious aerial targets" from Lebanon and the targets remained under surveillance in an ongoing incident.

