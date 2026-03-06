Yandex metrika counter

Hezbollah reports launching rockets at northern Israel

Creator: AYAL MARGOLIN | Credit: REUTERS

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for launching rockets at two sites in northern Israel in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

In two statements, the group said its fighters targeted Malkia and Ramot Naftali with rocket barrages today, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hezbollah said the first attack struck Malkia at about 9:00am local time (07:00 GMT), while a second barrage targeted Ramot Naftali at about 2:00pm local time (12:00 GMT).


