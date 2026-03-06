Israel strikes Hezbollah HQ and operational centers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted airstrikes overnight on multiple high-rise buildings in southern Beirut used by Hezbollah, targeting the group’s headquarters, operational centers, and a drone storage facility.

The IDF stated that the targeted sites were intended for planning and carrying out attacks against Israeli forces and Israel itself. Prior to the operation, Israel issued evacuation warnings for four key neighborhoods in the southern city district of Dahiya, where Hezbollah maintains a strong presence, News.Az reports, citing IDF report shared on social media platform X.

The strikes occurred amid a broader regional escalation. In the past 48 hours, dozens of officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly left Beirut following an Israeli ultimatum. On March 4, Israel warned Iranian representatives in Lebanon that they would be targeted if they did not leave the country within 24 hours.

The IDF also reported injuries among its troops during clashes in southern Lebanon. A brigade officer from the Givati Brigade was seriously wounded, while a private sustained moderate injuries. Both soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment.

The operation reflects rising tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, with Israeli forces continuing to focus on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Beirut, particularly in the Haret Hreik district.

News.Az