Hezbollah says no Israeli troops entered Lebanese territory

Mohammad Afif, the head of Hezbollah's media office, stated on Tuesday that no Israeli troops have crossed into Lebanese territory.

He warned that the group’s recent strikes on Tel Aviv were 'only the beginning,' News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Afif clarified that while Hezbollah has not engaged in "direct ground clashes" with Israeli forces, the group remains prepared for such encounters if necessary.On Tuesday night, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon."In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.

