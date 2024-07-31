Hezbollah shares first statement on Israeli attack on Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has issued a first statement about an Israeli attack in southern Beirut that targeted a senior commander of the group, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

Hezbollah confirmed in the statement issued on Wednesday that senior commander of the group Fuad Shoukr (Hajj Mohsen) had been present in the building that was hit by the Israeli airstrike late on Tuesday.It said, however, that search teams were working on the site of the attack to determine the fate of Shoukr.“We are still waiting for the results of the search efforts to know the fate of the senior and dear commander as well as other citizens,” said the group.The Israeli regime claimed on Tuesday that it had carried out “a targeted strike” against a Hezbollah commander that it accused of being behind a rocket explosion in Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, over the weekend.

News.Az