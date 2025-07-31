High Noon recalls energy drinks mislabeled with vodka in six states

+ ↺ − 16 px

A recall has been issued for High Noon Beach Variety Packs after it was discovered that some cans contain vodka but were mistakenly labeled as Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drinks.

According to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the affected products include vodka seltzer mislabeled as “Sparkling Blue Razz” Celsius Astro Vibe energy drinks. High Noon confirmed that consuming these drinks could lead to unintentional alcohol ingestion, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

The mislabeled packs were distributed to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin. The issue began when a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon, leading to the labeling error.

Although no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported, the company advises consumers to check the lot codes listed in the recall notice and dispose of any affected products. Customers are also urged to verify that any Sparkling Blue Razz Celsius Astro Vibe energy drinks in their possession are not part of the impacted batches before consumption.

For more details, consumers can visit the official FDA recall page or High Noon’s website.

News.Az