High-speed Baku-Ganja train to be launched soon

A high-speed Stadler train will be launched in the coming days, and this train will run along the Baku-Ganja route, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend Dec. 27.

This train will travel at a speed of 159 kilometers per hour. Passengers will be able to use VIP and business class seats. Each railcar will have a small kitchen, refrigerators, wireless internet.

The distance between Baku and Ganja along the highway is 372 kilometers, and along the railway - 299 kilometers. It takes 5-6 hours to travel from Baku to Ganja by car.

