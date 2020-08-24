High-tech light show adorns lakeside park in downtown Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

As dusk falls, cherry blossom valley in a picturesque lakeside park lying in downtown Beijing is shimmering with thousands of lights, animated scenes, and heartwarming music.

The Yuyuantan Park, also known as Jade Lake Park, is illuminated with a high-tech light show every evening as the first Beijing International Light Festival kicked off on August 20 at one of the major urban parks in China's capital.

The show, entitled "Alive Together," is staged in the popular destination, famous for its jade-like lake and cherry blossom views in springtime, covering an 18,000-square-meter area at its most renowned "cherry blossom valley."

It presents the harmony between humans and nature with the designs and images of the ocean, forests, flowers, and the earth, showcasing diverse natural landscapes, such as rain falling and dense fog.

The entire display presents stunning light and sound effects with over 50,000 point-source lights, over 200 speakers, and hundreds of LED lights, laser projectors, and human-computer interaction equipment.

The light show, which opens during the night, is running until the end of this year.

An elderly woman and a child stand by the lake at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, August 22, 2020. /CFP

Two women visit an outdoor light immersive experience exhibition during the 2020 Beijing International Light Festival at the park in Beijing, August 22, 2020. /CFP

A woman uses her mobile phone to take a picture as she visits a light immersive experience exhibition during the 2020 Beijing International Light Festival. /CFP

People use their mobile phones to take pictures at an outdoor light immersive experience exhibition. /CFP

A woman dances as she visits the outdoor light immersive experience exhibition. /CFP

