Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan supports comprehensive peace in region and ready for negotiations on peace agreement with Armenia

Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan supports comprehensive peace in region and ready for negotiations on peace agreement with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan supports comprehensive peace in the region and is ready for negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia in this regard, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told journalists in Shusha, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan are clear evidence of this.

The presidential aide stressed that Azerbaijan is implementing very unique and unprecedented reconstruction project at a global scale in the post-conflict period, adding that these works are being realized by the Azerbaijani government at the expense of its own resources and own efforts.

“The international community and representatives of diplomatic corps have also showed great interest in these issues, as other regions of the world can also benefit from this experience of Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az