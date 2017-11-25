Hikmat Hajiyev: Joint Declaration of EU Brussels Summit reaffirms territorial integrity of Eastern Partnership countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite numerous attempts by Armenia and the Armenian lobbying circles, the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all the Eastern Partnership countries were once again unanimously supported in the Joint Declaration signed at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

The Declaration says: "The European Union is committed to its obligations on support to the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all its partners."

The document expresses concern over violations of international law in many parts of the region and voices support for resolving existing conflicts on the basis of norms and principles of international law.

This was stated by spokesman for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev in an exclusive interview with AZERTAG speaking on the importance of the Joint Declaration signed at the EU summit of Eastern Partnership in Brussels.

He said: "The Declaration also includes references to the Helsinki Final Act, the 1990 Paris Charter of the OSCE and the European Union Global Security Strategy. Respect and support for the territorial integrity of the EU member states and neighboring countries within the framework of internationally recognized borders are noted as important principles in the Global Strategy.

"Days before the summit a recommendation document was adopted in the European Parliament with the support of Armenia and anti-Azerbaijani forces. The Armenian side posing as a mockery presented this recommendatory document, adopted with the support of pro-Armenian lobbying circles, as the victory of Armenian diplomacy. None of those 'recommendations' have been reflected in the Joint Declaration adopted at the Brussels summit.

"The summit was preceded by the session of the European People's Party held with the corresponding parties of the Eastern Partnership countries, including the ruling Republican Party of Armenia. The final declaration adopted at this congress once again expressed the unequivocal support of the European Union and the member states for the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership states within the framework of internationally recognized borders. The ruling Republican Party of Armenia adopted the final declaration of the European People's Party, in which some pro-Armenian forces united, with reservations. Along with this, the Armenian leadership's speech at the Eastern Partnership summit once again demonstrated that the political power of Armenia is very far from the development tendencies of modern international relations, they still think like the military dictators of the Second World War. Their way of thinking, far from modern reality, is the main problem in the solution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

News.Az

