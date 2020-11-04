Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian MFA’s statement paving ground for new war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement by Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is paving ground for new war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

"Armenian armed forces are shelling with heavy artillery villages of occupied Aghdam region of Azerbaijan. It was obvious in the statement of MFA Armenia that they were paving ground for new War Crimes against Azerbaijani civilians," he tweeted.

News.Az