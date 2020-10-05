Hikmet Hajiyev: Attacking civilian areas in Azerbaijan is sign of panic of Armenia's leadership

Hikmet Hajiyev: Attacking civilian areas in Azerbaijan is sign of panic of Armenia's leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian attacking densely populated civilian areas in Azerbaijan is a sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's leadership, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter page.

“NOW: Armenian armed forces are attacking densely populated civilian areas in Ganja, Barda, Beylagan and some other cities of Azerbaijan with missiles and rockets. Barbarism and vandalism. Sign of weakness and panic of Armenia's political-military leadership,” Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az