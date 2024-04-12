Assistant of the President met with PSC Chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with the Chair of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union Delphine Pronk, and Permanent Representatives/Ambassadors of EU Member States, H. Hajiyev wrote on X, News.Az reports.

"I am thankful to Deputy Political Director Delphine Pronk for co-chairing our meeting", Hikmet Hajiyev noted.

News.Az