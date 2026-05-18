President Aliyev shares WUF13 opening video highlighting Azerbaijan
- 18 May 2026 22:52
- 18 May 2026 23:00
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- Azerbaijan
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A video about Azerbaijan, screened during the opening ceremony of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), has been shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
By Ulviyya Salmanli