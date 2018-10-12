Hikmet Hajiyev: Such claims by Armenia are nothing more than an attempt to hide the occupation policy

Attempts of the leadership of Armenia to link the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict with human rights and pretense about the alleged claim by Azerbaijan of territories without the Armenian population are unfounded and absurd.

According to Oxu.Az, Hikmet Hajiyev, deputy head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said this in an interview with AzerTag.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that, contrary to the UN Charter, Armenia, using force, occupied the territories of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent areas, and created a fictional separatist regime in these territories.

Armenia, as part of the aggression against Azerbaijan, has committed numerous war crimes, criminal acts against humanity, accompanied by a flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law.

By carrying out a bloody ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani community and residents of the adjacent areas of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia openly demonstrates that it pursues the goal of illegally annexing these territories without the local Azerbaijani population.

While Armenia grossly violates the most important rights of more than a million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons, its talk about human rights does not fit into any political, legal and moral framework.

As a continuation of this policy, Armenia is even trying to deny the existence of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In addition, Armenia in any way prevents the creation of a dialogue between the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that fundamental human rights and freedoms are universal and, relating to all mankind, should be applied on an equal basis and without discrimination.

As enshrined in the 1993 Vienna Declaration and Program of Action, “all human rights are universal, inseparable, interdependent and interrelated”.

The international human rights instruments clearly state that in case of violation of the rights of others, there can be no talk of any rights and freedoms.

Such claims by Armenia are nothing more than an attempt to hide the occupation policy, create a false impression of the real situation and, misleading the international community, divert attention from the fact of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and the military occupation of the territory of Azerbaijan, which are the basis of the conflict.

Armenia should understand that the situation, accompanied by military aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing, massive and gross violation of human rights, can never be accepted as legitimate.

Therefore, the international community unanimously recognizes and supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within internationally recognized borders.

The claims of Armenia, which does not stop the occupation policy and does not fulfill international legal obligations, to create a democratic and civilized society are an empty sound.

Unlike Armenia, which is a mono-ethnic state, Azerbaijan is a state with a multicultural and inclusive society.

Different ethnic and religious communities have coexisted for centuries in Azerbaijan in peaceful conditions. Today, thanks to government policies, these traditions are further strengthened.

The official representative of the Presidential Administration stressed that in accordance with the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, with the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, opportunities may arise for the coexistence of Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh in peace integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan and internationally recognized borders.

And in the end, sustainable peace, stability, and security will be ensured in the region.

News.Az

