Hilton cuts 2025 revenue forecast as U.S. travel demand softens

Hilton Worldwide has lowered its 2025 room revenue forecast, citing weaker U.S. travel demand.

The Virginia-based hotel group now expects revenue per available room (RevPAR) to grow up to 1%, down from a previous forecast of up to 2%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Domestic travel in the U.S. has slowed as consumers grow cautious about rising prices linked to potential tariff changes, which could impact household budgets.

Hilton’s U.S. room revenue dropped 2.3% in the third quarter.

Despite the softer outlook, the company raised its 2025 adjusted profit forecast to $7.97–$8.06 per share, up from $7.83–$8.00 previously.

