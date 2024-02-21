Historic opportunity emerged for peace in South Caucasus - Turkish MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"After the Second Garabagh war, a historic opportunity for peace has emerged for the South Caucasus," said Mehmet Samsar, the Directorate General for South Caucasus, Central Asia and Eastern Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, during his speech at the 27th Eurasian Economic Summit.

He pointed out that while this potential is evaluated, a new era for our region is beginning:

"In this regard, we expect the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible. We think that with the completion of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, there will be no hindrances in the direction of the normalization of relations between our country and Armenia," he stressed.

News.Az