Hit-and-run in Yerevan kills pedestrian
- 07 Sep 2019 14:43
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Region
One person has died after a road accident in Yerevan yesterday evening
At about 20:00 local time, an unidentified car hit two pedestrians on a street in the capital city of Armenia.
Afterward, this vehicle collided with another car and fled the scene, shamshyan.com reported.
The hit-and-run victims had sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital where one of them died shortly thereafter.
A criminal case has been launched into this incident.
News.Az