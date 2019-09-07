Hit-and-run in Yerevan kills pedestrian

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person has died after a road accident in Yerevan yesterday evening

At about 20:00 local time, an unidentified car hit two pedestrians on a street in the capital city of Armenia.



Afterward, this vehicle collided with another car and fled the scene, shamshyan.com reported.



The hit-and-run victims had sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital where one of them died shortly thereafter.



A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

News.Az

