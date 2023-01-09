Holding of international sports competitions in liberated territories has great historic significance: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Several international competitions were held in the liberated territories last year. This has a great historic significance. Because the liberated areas are now reviving, life is returning there, people are returning,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony dedicated to sporting results of 2022, News.Az reports.

“As you know, immediately after our historic Victory, we started large-scale construction and restoration work in our liberated lands. Therefore, the holding of international sports competitions in these regions has a great symbolic meaning. An international chess competition was held in Shusha, an international rowing competition was held on Sugovushan Lake. A triathlon competition was held around Aghali village of Zangilan district. I appreciate it very much and this work should be continued this year,” the head of state emphasized.

“I should also note that there are plans to create sport facilities in each of the liberated cities. Master plans of all cities have been approved. All restoration and construction work will be carried out on the basis of Master Plans, and the creation of sports facilities is a part of them. I must inform you that a new project of the famous “Imarat” stadium of Aghdam is being developed. The stadium will be rebuilt and, at the same time, a large Olympic Sports Center will be created next to it. At the same time, the foundation of the Karabakh Equestrian Complex was laid in Eyvazkhanbayli village of Aghdam last year,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

