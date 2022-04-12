Holding parliamentary committee meetings in Shusha ‘landmark event’: Speaker Gafarova

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holding meetings of parliamentary committee meetings in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, will forever remain in the history of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Speaker Gafarova said at a plenary session on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Starting from this April, the parliament will host a number of its Committee meetings in the city of Shusha as part of the Year of Shusha in the country,” she said.

Speaker Gafarova also noted that the schedule of the meetings is being prepared.

News.Az