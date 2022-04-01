Holy month of Ramadan starts in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ramadan month has started in Azerbaijan today, News.az reports citing Caucasian Muslims Office.

This year, the Ramadan holiday falls on April 2.

Night of intention (niyyah) falls in the night from April 1 to April 2.

In accordance with the Ramadan calendar, the first Laylat al-Qadr will fall on the night of Ramadan month, from 18 to 19, which means it will fall on April 19.

In addition, there will be Laylat al-Qadr on April 21 (the night of the 20th to the 21st of Ramadan), April 23 (the night of the 22nd to the 23rd of Ramadan), and April 27 (the night of the 26th to the 27th of Ramadan).

The Gazi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Zakat al-Fitr (fitrah) in the amount of AZN 10-15 per person is recommended to give during the Ramadan holiday.

