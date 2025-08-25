Homeless World Cup soccer tournament begins in Norway

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 20th annual Homeless World Cup, a soccer tournament aimed at building community and ending homelessness, kicked off this week in Norway.

More than 500 players from 48 countries gathered for the tournament, which runs through Saturday in Oslo. Besides sport, the Homeless World Cup's goal is to give participating players a sense of purpose and belonging, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"What's unfolding in Oslo over the next week is much more than a game," said Mel Young, who co-founded the tournament in 2003. "It's like the firefly effect. One light alone is just a spark, but many together will create a bright light. This is what the Homeless World Cup can do."

The tournament, which is organized by The Salvation Army Norway, is taking place at Oslo's City Hall Square, Radhusplassen and is free to the public. At nearby Nobel Peace Center, The Cities Ending Homelessness Forum is exploring solutions, while discussing women's homelessness and gender-based violence, drug and alcohol addiction, loneliness and social work.

News.Az