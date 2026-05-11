S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow futures tumble as Iran talks stall

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US stock futures edged lower early Monday after Wall Street ended another strong week, while oil prices moved higher following President Donald Trump’s rejection of Iran’s latest proposal to end the ongoing conflict.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) declined 0.2%, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Contracts linked to the S&P 500 (ES=F) slipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) hovered just below the flat line.

The modest pullback comes after a strong rally across major US indexes last week. Markets closed higher on Friday following a better-than-expected April jobs report.

According to Bloomberg estimates, nonfarm payrolls rose by 115,000, surpassing economists’ forecasts of 55,000 new jobs. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ended the week at record highs.

Geopolitical concerns remained in focus after Iran reportedly submitted a revised proposal to US negotiators, calling for an end to the prolonged conflict and the lifting of sanctions on Tehran, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

Trump firmly rejected the proposal in a post on Truth Social, describing Iran’s response as “totally unacceptable.”

Looking ahead, investors are preparing for a key week of economic data, including April’s consumer and producer inflation reports, which will be closely watched for signs of how rising oil prices may be affecting broader inflation trends. On the earnings front, companies including Fox (FOX), Barrick Mining (B), and Constellation Energy (CEG) are scheduled to report results before the market opens on Monday.

News.Az