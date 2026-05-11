Pro-Iranian hacker group claims to expose identities of Israeli special forces officers

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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala says it has published the identities of 60 senior officers from the Israeli Egoz Unit, an elite special forces formation.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, citing the group, Handala claimed it had obtained and released what it described as the full details of officers serving in the unit, which is part of the Israeli military’s special operations forces, News.Az reports.

The Egoz Unit specialises in infiltration operations, reconnaissance, guerrilla and counter-guerrilla warfare, and ambush tactics in mountainous and forested terrain, particularly along the Lebanese border.

In a statement, Handala said the unit had long attempted to project an image of invincibility. “Egoz, whose name means ‘walnut’ in Hebrew, had long hidden behind this image of strength. Today, these hollow walnuts have been exposed,” the group said.

The group also claimed that members of the unit are involved in operations it described as “attacks and war crimes”.

Handala further asserted that it had obtained the coordinates of Egoz Unit bases and shared them with Hezbollah-linked drone units, adding that “even mountains and forests will no longer provide protection”.

The claims have not been independently verified.

News.Az