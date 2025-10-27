Honda takes stake in India’s OMC Power to develop clean energy batteries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. has acquired an equity stake in India’s renewable energy firm OMC Power, the companies announced on Monday. The partnership aims to jointly develop clean energy storage batteries.

The size of Honda’s stake was not disclosed. This marks the automaker’s first entry into India’s distributed clean energy sector, which involves smaller-scale energy systems that can operate both independently and connected to the wider grid, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

OMC Power, supported by Japan’s Mitsui & Co. and Chubu Electric Power, runs over 500 renewable energy plants across North and Central India. Its mini-grid and battery storage systems supply electricity to telecom companies, healthcare providers, SMEs, and rural households.

Under the partnership, Honda’s detachable and portable batteries, previously used in electric two- and three-wheelers, will be repurposed for clean energy storage. The project, set to begin in January 2026, will extend the lifecycle of EV batteries while providing power to small businesses and rural communities.

News.Az