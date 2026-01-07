Hong Kong police charge man with manslaughter in hotel death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong police have charged a 36-year-old man with manslaughter after reclassifying a suspected drug-related death that occurred last week in a Tsim Sha Tsui hotel.

Police said on Wednesday that the case involving a 24-year-old man found unconscious in a hotel room had been upgraded following further investigation. The older man, who was discovered in the corridor of the same hotel, now faces a more serious charge, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

According to a police spokesman, investigators believe the two men had taken drugs together in what was initially treated as a death on arrival. Both individuals were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where the younger man was later pronounced dead.

Officers were first alerted to the incident on Friday afternoon after receiving a report from a man who had contacted a friend expressing concerns about his safety. When police arrived at a hotel on Nathan Road, they found the 36-year-old lying outside a room and the 24-year-old unconscious inside.

The case was later reclassified following an in-depth investigation. A source familiar with the matter said the two men had arranged to meet at the hotel.

The accused is expected to appear in court as investigations continue.

News.Az