HONOR 600 Series' new design and features: What to know

HONOR 600 Series' new design and features: What to know

+ ↺ − 16 px

HONOR has unveiled the design of its upcoming HONOR 600 Series, showcasing a bold new look highlighted by an eye-catching golden finish.

Early visuals suggest the device could be one of the most refined designs in the company’s Number Series lineup, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The initial reveal focuses on a gold/orange color option, though a black variant is also expected at launch. The design emphasizes a clean, modern aesthetic with a seamless build approach.

According to available details, the HONOR 600 Series appears to use a unibody cold-carving process, where the phone is shaped from a single piece of material. This design choice removes visible seams and gives the device a smooth, unified appearance.

The display is another standout feature. The phone is expected to feature a large corner radius and extremely thin bezels measuring around 0.98 mm. If confirmed, this would place it among Android devices with the narrowest screen borders.

The mid-frame reportedly features a satin-like matte metal finish, designed to improve grip while subtly changing appearance under different lighting conditions.

The device is said to measure 156 × 74.7 × 7.8 mm and weigh 200 grams, suggesting a slim and balanced form factor intended for comfortable one-handed use.

On the back, the phone is expected to use an Ultra-Durable Composite Fiber material, which is described as retaining the clarity of glass while being lighter and more flexible, offering a warmer in-hand feel. However, these specifications may still change before the final release.

As part of HONOR’s Number Series, the 600 Series follows the success of the HONOR 400 Series, which gained popularity for its strong camera performance and AI-powered editing tools. One of its notable features was an image-to-video function that attracted significant attention.

With the upcoming 600 Series, expectations are high that HONOR will further improve camera capabilities, AI features, battery life, and overall performance, moving closer to a flagship-level experience.

Overall, the HONOR 600 Series appears to represent a significant design evolution, combining premium materials with a more refined and modern aesthetic.

News.Az