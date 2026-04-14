Chevrolet Camaro revival sparks buzz over unusual new design

The Chevrolet Camaro muscle car is reportedly set to return in 2028 after a four-year hiatus, according to a new report, with petrol power and rear-wheel drive expected to remain, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, reports suggest the revived Camaro could arrive as a four-door sedan instead of a traditional two-door coupe, marking a potential first in the 59-year history of the nameplate.

Company insiders cited by specialist website GM Authority claim the Camaro revival will be based on an updated version of the sixth-generation model’s “Alpha” platform and is expected to enter production in late 2027.

The latest “Alpha 2” platform is currently used by the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans in the United States, which offer a range of V8 and twin-turbocharged V6 engines, paired with both manual and automatic transmissions, and rear-wheel drive configurations.

Among these is a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 found in the CT5-V Blackwing, which is closely related to the engine used in the final Camaro ZL1.

The new Camaro is expected to go on sale in the 2028 model year and will be produced alongside the next-generation CT5 and a future Buick sedan in Michigan starting in late 2027.

However, GM Authority reports that the Camaro may return as a four-door model, although sources suggest it will not necessarily follow a traditional sedan design.

The report also speculates that a two-door Camaro coupe could still be offered, but may require a convertible version to appeal to rental car fleets and strengthen its business case.

Its final configuration may also depend on other models sharing the same platform, including whether the next-generation Cadillac CT5 adopts a two-door variant.

Regardless of body style, the report indicates the Camaro will continue to feature petrol power and rear-wheel drive.

A possible shift to a four-door layout while retaining a V8 engine and rear-wheel drive would keep it closer to the original concept than Ford’s expanded Mustang lineup, which has extended the badge into an electric SUV.