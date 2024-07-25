Horoscope for July 22–28, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reclaim your power and step into your bold, confident, and creative era as Leo season kicks off on Monday. This is your chance to take back control of your life. With the regal Lion's influence on the sun’s vibrant energy, the entire week is primed for self-expression, passion pursuits, and showcasing your unique talents.Thursday brings a boost to your problem-solving abilities as Mercury, the planet of intellect, moves into meticulous Virgo. This shift sharpens your mental clarity and focus, enhancing your concentration, attention to detail, and analytical thinking. With these skills, you'll be able to organize scattered thoughts, solve problems efficiently, and communicate more effectively. Practicality and efficiency will be your greatest allies.On Friday, asteroid Chiron, representing our deepest wounds, goes retrograde in dynamic Aries. This period offers a valuable opportunity for introspection and self-acceptance. If you've been struggling with self-doubt or imposter syndrome, this powerful transit will encourage you to challenge outdated beliefs and patterns, allowing you to shed false identities and redefine yourself positively. Carve out some alone time over the weekend for deep self-reflection and embrace who you truly are.You’re no stranger to taking risks, but it’s like someone bumped the dare dial up to 100 this week! You have amazing confidence in yourself and your abilities, so why not take a chance, Aries? Love, finances, your career—all of these areas of your life are ready for some big changes. The more optimistic and enthusiastic you are, the more likely things are to go your way.This week’s loud energy is devoted to your home and family life, Taurus. Lots of active time spent with your kids or parents, spouse or even roommates is great for your relationship. Hanging out at home doesn’t have to be boring. Have a scary movie night, play videogames together or make your favorite fast food copycat recipe for dinner. Just have fun!Good luck not saying what’s on your mind this week, Gemini! You have too much going on inside that smart brain of yours not to share it with the world. Just remember that louder isn’t necessarily better. If you don’t think someone heard you the first time, find another way of getting their attention besides turning up the volume.If you’ve got some extra cash laying around this week, Cancer, spend it! This is a good time to take financial risks and make decisions you might not usually make. If one opportunity flops and you lose some dough, you have a lot more ideas of how to make more. YOLO, right?You’re so proud of yourself right now, Leo, and why shouldn’t you be?! You look and feel great, and you’re finally getting the kind of attention you crave. Now that you’re in the spotlight, what talent are you going to showcase? Lucky you to have so many to choose from! Your haters are so jelly!VirgoGo with your gut, Virgo. That inner voice is practically screaming at you to do something out of character for once, so what are you waiting for? Lower your inhibitions and realize how much you have to offer the world. Maybe your inner critic will finally be silenced when it hears the big round of applause you’re about to get from the crowd.You love to spend time in big groups this week, but don’t get it twisted, Libra—you don’t need anyone to feel your best. You can do anything you want to do all on your own, but you just prefer to be surrounded by people who care about, love or admire you. Nothing wrong with getting a little ego boost occasionally as long as you don’t rely on it to get the job done.Your hard work is really getting recognized this week, Scorpio, so prepare yourself to be in the spotlight. Yes, you usually prefer to work behind the scenes, but would it hurt you just this once to step up and take credit for a job well done? When you get a compliment (and you will probably get several), just smile and say thank you. Was that so hard?!The more you smile, the more your world expands. Make the more the merrier your motto this week and watch your social calendar fill up with activities for every day of the week. We’re not saying you have to go to every event that you’re invited to, but doesn’t it feel great to be so popular, Sag?!You aren’t satisfied with the status quo this week, Capricorn. You want to stand out for being more than everyone else—more successful, happier, better looking, wealthier, etc. If you put in the work, you should get the rewards. It’s a pretty simple concept but not everyone is up for the task. How bad do you want it?Relationships mater most this week, Aquarius. Whether you need to make up with your BFF, show more affection to a romantic partner, commit to spending time with a sibling/parent/kid, the more energy you spend strengthening your personal connections, the better. If you have to be the initiator, what are you waiting for? You’re good at making the first most now.Your sign might be dealing with more serious issues than others this week, Pisces. By staying focused on your tasks and responsibilities, you’re able to feel good about yourself and the things you’re able to accomplish. There will be some time for fun, but only after the hard work is done. And although you might complain a little bit at first, eventually you’ll be okay with your fate.

