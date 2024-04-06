Hotels in Azerbaijan offer lower average prices than in Georgia and Türkiye - Agency

In January-April of this year, the average price for a night's stay on booking.com, which is an online booking system for hotels of all-star classifications in Azerbaijan, was lower than in Georgia and Istanbul, Türkiye, News.Az reports citing the State Tourism Agency.

The average price of hotels in Azerbaijan in January, February, March, and April was AZN 87.5, AZN 102.6, AZN 133.3, and AZN 131.67 respectively.

It increased by 7.3%, 29.3%, 43.3% and decreased by 37.7% compared to the same period of 2023.

The average price in hotels of all-star classifications in Istanbul, Türkiye was AZN 159.5 in January (2.8% decrease), AZN 130.6 in February (14.5% increase), AZN 138.2 in March (15.7% decrease) and in April it was AZN 180.8 (increased by 0.5%).

The average price in Georgia was AZN 159 (increased by 34.7%), AZN 126 (increased by 21.5%), AZN 111 (decreased by 0.1%) and AZN 141 (decreased by 9.2%), respectively.

