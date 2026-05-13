Direct Bratislava-Baku flights to launch in October

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Direct flights between Bratislava and Baku are set to begin operating in October this year, Slovak officials announced during high-level talks in Azerbaijan.

The announcement was made by Richard Raši during a joint press conference with Sahiba Gafarova in Baku, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Raši said the new air connection is expected to strengthen tourism, business, and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

He also highlighted Slovakia’s involvement in reconstruction efforts in the Karabakh region, noting that Slovak companies are participating in the “smart village” project in Bash Garvand village in the Aghdam district.

According to Raši, he plans to visit Karabakh to observe the ongoing reconstruction work firsthand.

The Slovak official described relations between Slovakia and Azerbaijan as being in a strong phase of development, particularly in economic cooperation, parliamentary relations, and trade. He also reaffirmed Slovakia’s intention to remain a reliable partner for Azerbaijan within Europe.

News.Az