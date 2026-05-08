Ryanair to close Thessaloniki base after airport fee dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryanair has announced it will shut down its operating base at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport in Greece this winter, citing increased airport charges as the key reason behind the decision.

The move was confirmed by Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer Jason McGuinness, who said talks with airport operator Fraport had failed to produce any agreement. The airline pointed to rising annual fees imposed by Fraport as the main factor behind its withdrawal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Thessaloniki, one of Greece’s major aviation hubs, has served as an important base for the budget carrier, supporting both domestic and international routes. Ryanair’s exit is expected to impact flight operations, connectivity, and potentially ticket availability in the region.

McGuinness said there had been no meaningful progress in negotiations, suggesting that cost structures at the airport were no longer sustainable for the airline’s business model.

The decision highlights ongoing tensions between low-cost airlines and airport operators across Europe, where rising infrastructure fees and operational costs are increasingly shaping route planning and base allocations.

While Ryanair will continue flying to Thessaloniki, the closure of its local base means reduced aircraft and crew presence, which typically leads to fewer scheduled routes and less frequent services.

The development underscores how pricing policies at regional airports can directly influence airline networks, particularly for budget carriers that operate on tight margins and rely heavily on low-cost airport agreements to maintain profitability.

News.Az