House fire in Baku leaves one dead

A house fire in Baku has claimed one life, officials reported.

The incident occurred at a residential home on Janub Dara Street in the Sabail district, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The resident, Andrey Vladimirovich Starchevoy, died after the fire, which was caused by a short circuit in the house.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway at the Sabail District Prosecutor’s Office.

