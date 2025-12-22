House fire in Baku leaves one dead
- 22 Dec 2025 09:11
- 22 Dec 2025 12:50
- 1043703
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/house-fire-in-baku-leaves-one-dead Copied
Photo: Report
A house fire in Baku has claimed one life, officials reported.
The incident occurred at a residential home on Janub Dara Street in the Sabail district, News.Az reports, citing Report.
The resident, Andrey Vladimirovich Starchevoy, died after the fire, which was caused by a short circuit in the house.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway at the Sabail District Prosecutor’s Office.