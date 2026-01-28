House fire in Russia kills 5, including 3 children

Five people, including three children, were killed in a house fire overnight on Wednesday in Russia's Yakutia region, said the regional office of Russia's Emergencies Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The fire damaged the building, and 10 firefighters were deployed to put out the blaze.

"According to operational services, five people, including children, died as a result of the fire. Two people, including one child, were taken to a medical facility," the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Sakha said.

An ongoing investigation found that the preliminary cause of the fire was a short circuit in the electrical wiring.