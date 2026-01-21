Baku fire on Ziya Bunyadov Avenue contained

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire that broke out at a commercial facility on Ziya Bunyadov Avenue in Baku’s Narimanov district has been fully extinguished by the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the Ministry’s press service, no injuries were reported during the incident, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The fire damaged two construction material stores located under a single roof, each part of a larger retail complex with a total area of 700 square meters. In addition, a nearby warehouse covering 200 square meters was affected, bringing the total burned area to 400 square meters.

Thanks to the operational response of firefighters, adjacent shops and nearby facilities were successfully protected from the blaze.

