Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport

According to the Houthi spokesman, operations at the airport were suspended following the attack.

Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebel movement (Houthis) launched a missile strike on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced, News.Az informs via TASS.

"The missile troops of the Yemeni armed forces conducted a unique military operation and delivered a strike on the Lod airport, known as Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, with the use of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier on Sunday that the Israeli military had struck Houthi energy infrastructure facility near the rebel-controlled capital city of Sana. According to the Al Masirah TV channel, Israel attacked the Haziz power plant in the early hours on Sunday, causing a fire to the facility. The fire was promptly put out and restoration works began.

Later, the IDF said that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. No casualties or damage were reported.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) wared Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.

