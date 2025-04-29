Yandex metrika counter

Houthis claim strike on US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

Houthis claim strike on US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
The Houthi rebel group has claimed responsibility for an attack on the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, according to Al Masirah TV channel.

"We don’t rule that the USS Harry Truman was hit by a pinpoint strike during our recent operation and expect it to leave the theater of war any moment," a source in the Houthi defense ministry said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the source, the latest Houthi attack on the US aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea lasted "for several hours" and the rebels used "a new tactic with the use of ballistic and cruise missile, and drones."

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday that the Houthi had attacked the US naval task force led by the Harry Truman aircraft carrier in retaliation for US strikes on the Yemeni territory. According to Saree, the ship was forced to move to the northern part of the Red Sea.

CNN reported later that an F/A-18E Super Hornet had fallen overboard from the Harry Truman when it was maneuvering to evade Houthi fire. One crew member received minor injuries.

