Houthis claim strike on US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

"We don’t rule that the USS Harry Truman was hit by a pinpoint strike during our recent operation and expect it to leave the theater of war any moment," a source in the Houthi defense ministry said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the source, the latest Houthi attack on the US aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea lasted "for several hours" and the rebels used "a new tactic with the use of ballistic and cruise missile, and drones."

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday that the Houthi had attacked the US naval task force led by the Harry Truman aircraft carrier in retaliation for US strikes on the Yemeni territory. According to Saree, the ship was forced to move to the northern part of the Red Sea.