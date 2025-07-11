Houthis sink cargo ship in Red Sea, 10 rescued, 3 dead, others kidnapped

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten crew members were rescued and three confirmed dead after the cargo ship Eternity C was sunk by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, according to the EU’s maritime security mission. Several others remain unaccounted for and are believed to have been kidnapped by the militants.

The Eternity C, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier operated by a Greek firm, was attacked with missiles and an unmanned boat as it allegedly headed toward Israel’s port of Eilat. The Houthis claim they took survivors to an undisclosed location after administering medical care, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Of the 25 people on board, 21 Filipinos, one Russian, and three private security guards — only 10 have been rescued so far, including eight Filipino sailors and two security personnel of Greek and Indian nationality. The EU mission, Operation Aspides, confirmed the deaths and ongoing rescue efforts.

This marks the second sinking of a commercial ship in the Red Sea this week, following a Houthi assault on the Magic Seas. The Iran-backed group says it is targeting ships with alleged Israeli ties in response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The U.S. mission to Yemen condemned the incident as an act of kidnapping and demanded the immediate release of the detained crew.

The spike in maritime attacks has raised fresh concerns about security and trade disruptions in the critical Red Sea corridor.

